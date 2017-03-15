Chelsea plot stunning £100M double swoop to poach star duo from Premier League counterparts

Romelu Lukaku isn’t the only Everton player Chelsea are interested in signing in the summer transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

The Telegraph report that Antonio Conte is also keen to secure the signature of Lukaku’s teammate and England international Ross Barkley.

Barkley has showcased his talent in recent seasons for the Toffees, and is considered one of the most promising of the current crop of English youngsters. His regular involvement with the national team at such a young age is testament to how highly he is rated on these shores.

His good performances appear to have captured Chelsea’s attention, with the Telegraph reporting that theb Blues are considering making a £100million summer move to sign both Barkley and Lukaku.

Both players are well accustomed to the Premier League and also appear to be destined to reach the very top. Chelsea could be set to follow up their inevitable title win with a major spending spree.