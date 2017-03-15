Douvan 6/1 offer to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase has punters in frenzy at Cheltenham

Its the Second Day of the 2017 Cheltenham Festival and there’s good news on the way as one of the most popular bookmakers announced a simply mammoth price boost.

Paddy Power, the well known UK bookmaker has announced that it is boosting the price of Douvan to win the Champion Chase at Cheltenham today.

Douvan 6/1 to win the Champion Chase

The horse is seen as one of the bankers of today, if not this week, and punters are already lapping up that price which is simply dripping with value.

Its currently 1/3 to win the race which makes the 6/1 on offer that more appealing to punters, looking for any extra edge they can get on bookmakers on Day Two.

Paddy Power themselves report that yesterday was a relatively good day for them, with only a few favourites coming home to win, but they are bracing themselves for a surge of punts on the Champion Chase favourite.

Douvan is seen as the banker of the entire Festival, and is nailed on to win the Champion Chase, which is bad news for the bookies who are expecting a six figure liability should the horse come home first.

Trained by the pragmatic Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh it will certainly take all the beating in the race and looks to have the edge on its rivals – its the stand out horse of the entire day.

Paddy Power report that the maximum stake on the offer is £10, meaning you can get a return of £60 if Douvan wins.

Winnings are paid as free bets but it should boost your Cheltenham bank for the remainder of the Festival.

The Day begins with the Neptune Novices Chase, and should prove to be another mouth watering and exhilerating day at the races.

The Queen Mother Champion Chase is the feature race of Day Two at Cheltenham – aply named ‘Ladies Day’ and starts at 3.30 this afternoon,

Of course, you must be 18+ to take advantage of the offer. T&C Apply. Please gamble responsibly.