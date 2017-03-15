Liverpool ace at heart of bust-up between Barcelona superstar duo

Barcelona pair Lionel Messi and Neymar are reportedly at odds with one another over what has been perceived as a power move by the latter.

According to Diario Gol, Neymar is pushing for the club to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, adding to the Brazilian contingent at the Nou Camp.

However, the report claims that the move wouldn’t be seen too kindly by Messi, as he believes it would be a way of giving Neymar a more prominent role at the club if he is able to influence what the club do in the transfer market.

While the Argentine legend already has his own problems as he is yet to sign a new contract with the Catalan giants, this is the last thing that the anyone concerned with the club would have wanted.

Admittedly, it still seems a bit far-fetched, but with Neymar and Messi already fighting to become the more prominent figure at Barca, it’s understandable to an extent that adding an ‘ally’ for one of them would certainly add tension to the situation.

Messi is said to be concerned about the situation, and with Luis Enrique stepping down from his position at the end of the season, Barcelona don’t need more uncertainty over their future with their most prized asset edging closer to a possible exit if he isn’t happy.

With so much to play for between now and the end of the season, it’s unlikely that they will let it get in the way of their pursuit of silverware as the La Liga title and Champions League trophy remain objectives.

As for Coutinho, his form has alarmingly dipped since his return from injury in January, and he will have his hands full with getting Liverpool on track rather than be distracted by any transfer speculation concerning his future.