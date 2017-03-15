Manchester United and Chelsea interested in signing 20-year-old striker who has scored 32 goals so far this season

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to The Sun.

Dembele joined the Scottish giants in the summer transfer window after his contract with Fulham came to an end. He has taken to life in the North like a fish to water, finding the back of the net on 32 occasions in his debut season – and we’re only in March.

His good performances in Scotland’s top tier appears to have captured the attention of several of Europe’s biggest names. According to The Sun, a host of the world’s top teams are tracking Dembele. That reportedly includes Manchester United and Chelsea, who are both interested in securing his services.

United will be on the look out for a long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is entering the swansong of his career. Chelsea, on the other hand, are always on the look out for the best young talent on offer – Dembele comfortably meets that criteria.