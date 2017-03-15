Man Utd and Liverpool set to miss out on Portuguese wonderkid to Spanish giants

Man Utd and Liverpool are reportedly set to be left disappointed as Barcelona have emerged as the favourites to sign youngster Pedro Neto.

The 17-year-old has been attracting plenty of attention and has been tipped to have a bright future after impressing for Braga B.

According to Sport though, Barcelona are his preferred destination, despite the fact that he’s been monitored by United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

In his defence, if the opportunity to join the Catalan giants is there, it’s difficult to ignore it as it’s claimed that he also believes that they would be the best place for him to develop his game further and become a star at senior level.

Having scored 16 goals in 21 appearances for the B team, he has reportedly been watched by Barcelona for some time and now as he continues to show signs of progress, it appears as though they could be ready to swoop for him sooner rather than later.

The interest from England and the three Premier League heavyweights in question may have arguably quickened their decision, but the Portugal Under-17 star is certainly making a name for himself as he tries to continue to prove that the hype is warranted.

Braga would of course be due compensation if Barcelona did sign him, while it’s likely that the talented youngster would start off going through La Masia before challenging for a spot in the senior side alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar further down the line.

The central midfielder is known for his pace, technical quality and decision-making, and so given the ethos and style of play at Barca, he will expect to fit in perfectly but it remains to be seen if a deal is agreed upon in the coming months.