Man Utd transfer news: 23-goal Serie A ace linked, ex-£85m target wants move

Man Utd look set to bolster their attacking options this summer as Napoli forward Dries Mertens and Bayern star Thomas Muller have been linked with moves.

As per Il Mattino last week, the representatives of the Belgian international had a secret meeting with United officials over a possible move to Old Trafford.

It stems from the fact that he has yet to agree on a contract extension, with his current deal running until 2018. However, given his form this season which has seen him score 23 goals in 34 games and become a leading player in the Partenopei’s push for success, he expects a better deal.

According to reports in Belgium, he still hasn’t agreed on new terms and in turn is now considering his options. As seen on front page of Het Laatste Niuews below on Wednesday, it’s claimed that Inter are interested in him but he would prioritise a move to the Premier League if he were to leave Naples.

Given the 29-year-old’s influence this season, it would be a major surprise to see him leave Napoli. However, if terms can’t be agreed upon, then he may have no choice but look elsewhere.

Meanwhile, it’s claimed that Muller wants to link up with Jose Mourinho, according to Mundo Deportivo, via The Daily Star, as he continues to struggle for playing time under Carlo Ancelotti in Bavaria this season.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been a first-term regular, but he has still managed to contribute five goals and 14 assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, it’s no surprise that other clubs might be interested in signing him and offering him a fresh challenge, with the report noting that United failed with an £85m bid last summer for the German international.

Whether they are still interested remains to be seen, as Mourinho has a whole host of options in attack already at his disposal and may have his sights set on other targets.