Top Arsenal managerial candidate urged to build “exciting” Gunners team in fresh challenge

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has been encouraged to leave his current post and move to Arsenal this summer by his old boss Giovanni Galeone.

The Italian tactician has been heavily linked with the post at the Emirates, with current manager Arsene Wenger coming under increasing pressure to step down.

Despite bringing an admirable level of consistency to the club in his 20 years in charge, some supporters have had enough of the veteran French coach and believe that the time for change has come as protests continue to build before games.

Wenger’s current contract comes to an end this summer, and although it’s claimed that a two-year deal is on the table for him, he has not yet revealed his intentions, as noted by the Metro.

Meanwhile, over in Turin, Allegri is set to secure his third consecutive Serie A title with the Bianconeri this season, adding to the Scudetto he won during his time in charge of AC Milan, and he also guided Juve to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this week.

While there is of course always more that can be achieved, namely a treble as Juve are still on course to do so, Galeone wants to see his former charge test himself abroad and believes that the 49-year-old would relish the opportunity to build a new team in north London.

“I do not know if his cycle with Juventus is over but I told him: “After winning so much, it’s time so say enough!” Galeone told II Messaggero.

“It’s not easy to leave Juventus but I hope he will go abroad.I think he’d do better in England than in Spain.

“[Arsenal are] a historic club. It will depend on Wenger’s decision. Massimiliano could build an exciting, fun team keeping with tradition there.

“Arsenal have players that could adapt to his style. It could be [a good fit].”

His track record speaks for itself and given his tactical astuteness, ability to work on a budget and get the best out of the players at his disposal, coupled with the most important ingredient of all which is a winning habit, it remains to be seen if Allegri does fancy his chances in England next year.