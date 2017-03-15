(Video) Fabinho fires home emphatically against Manchester City to put Monaco in charge of the tie

Manchester City have work to do in Monaco after Fabinho put his side in control of the side.

Pep Guardiola’s side carried in a 5-3 lead into the second leg, but their advantage was halved when teen sensation Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net early on.

Monaco have now found another through Fabinho, and subsequently lead the tie on away goals. Man City are going to have to find something from somewhere if they want to avoid being knocked out of the Champions League tonight.