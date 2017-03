AS Monaco have taken the lead taken the lead over Manchester City in their Champions League last-16 clash through Kylian Mbappe.

City carried a 5-3 lead into the second leg, but that two-goal advantage has now been halved by Monaco’s teenage superstar.

Mbappe, who is only 18-years-old, has established himself as an important member of the Ligue 1 leader’s squad, and has fired home 18 goals this term.

He has just added another to his account, and it’s very much game on now.