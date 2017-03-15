(Video) Leroy Sane thumps home at the back post to restore Manchester City’s aggregate lead over Monaco

Manchester City have pulled one back against Monaco to re-take the lead on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola’s side carried a 5-3 lead into the second leg, but that was quickly eradicated by goals from Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho, who fired Monaco onto the front foot.

City were left with work to do if they wanted to avoid being eliminated from the Champions League tonight, and they have found the goal that puts them back in the driving seat. It’s Leroy Sane who’s got it.