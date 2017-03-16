Amazing scoring streak noticed by LFC as Reds are linked with transfer move for 21-year-old who’d be perfect for Klopp

Liverpool have been watching German attacker Timo Werner for over a year, according to the Daily Mail.

Werner joined RB Leipzig from Stuttgart last summer and has made a big impact with his new club.

The 21-year-old has helped Leipzig reach second place in the Bundesliga table and is on an amazing scoring streak.

He has netted 11 goals in his last 14 league games, which will surely have not gone unnoticed by LFC as the Merseysiders continue to monitor him this season, as the Daily Mail report.

Werner would be a perfect fit for Liverpool, who practise a high-energy pressing game under manager Jurgen Klopp.

In fact, Leipzig play with a similar style to Liverpool, so Werner has already proven that he could deal with Klopp’s physical demands.

Furthermore, Werner’s positional versatility would also make him a good suit for Klopp’s Liverpool.

Werner can play anywhere across the forward line, meaning he could lead the attack at Anfield, or deputise for Sadio Mane or Philippe Coutinho in a wider or deeper role.

SEE ALSO: Dad makes PL stadiums out of Lego and they are incredible… Liverpool, Chelsea and Burnley builds especially cool