Barcelona interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star who has been involved in a goal every 92 minutes this campaign

Barcelona are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund sensation Ousmane Dembele in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

Dembele showcased his talent for Rennes last campaign, finding the back of the net 12 times in all competitions. It earned him a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, where he has continued to impress.

His electric pace and mazy dribbling ability make him a nightmare to defend against for opposing defenders. He has bagged six goals and provided nine assists so far this campaign in Germany’s top tier, meaning he has directly contributed to a goal every 92 minutes this term.

His good performances appear to have captured the attention of one of Dortmund’s fellow European heavyweights. According to The Sun, Barcelona are interested in securing Dembele’s services in the summer. The prospect of adding the Frenchman to their already star-studded front line will undoubtedly be a mouthwatering thought for the Barcelona faithful.