Chelsea transfer target has £21.8M price-tag put on his head after failing to agree contract extension with Serie A outfit

Chelsea transfer target Stefan de Vrij has failed to agree a new deal with Lazio, according to Calciomercato.

de Vrij joined the Serie A outfit in 2014, and has since showcased his talent and proven he has all the makings of an extremely accomplished centre-back.

According to Calciomercato, his good performances have captured Antonio Conte’s attention, with the Italian potentially lining up a summer move. Calciomercato believe that Chelsea may have been offered major encouragement in their pursuit of the Dutchman.

They cite fellow Italian reports in claiming that negotiations between de Vrij and Lazio over an extension to his current deal have been unsuccessful. Calciomercato believe that Lazio will demand a £21.8million transfer fee if they are to part with the 25-year-old – it remains to be seen if that’s a price Chelsea are willing to pay.

With the Blues having the best defence in the Premier League and Andreas Christensen returning from loan in the summer, there is no dire need for reinforcements at the back. However, Conte appears to be keen on drafting in a new face at the back.