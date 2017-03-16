Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup Free Bets Proving Popular as Punters Pile into offers

Friday at the 2017 Cheltenham Festival is almost upon, which means its now time for the feature race, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, as punters raise a glass to Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh, and await another exhilarating day at the home of National Hunt racing.

With so much at stake now is good time to take advantage with the Cheltenham bookmakers who have released a variety of enhanced odds and free bets to bet with on the final day.

Paddy Power announced this evening that they are boosting the price on the Willie Mullins horse Djakadam to a very large 20/1, and with Ruby Walsh on board the well known UK brand report that punters are piling in to that price.

In response to this, Betfair also followed suit by boosting the price on another Gold Cup favourite, Cue Card, to 20/1 from 4/1 as bookmakers jostled for market supremacy.

With plenty of support for both these horses, there is certainly plenty to take advantage of as Cheltenham Gold Cup day fever takes control.

If Thursday was anything to go by we could be set for an almighty battle as the top Grade One horses go toe to to in an attempt to take the most coveted crown in National Hunt racing, the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Cheltenham Festival has finally reached it climactic end as bookmakers report their first and second day profit has been wiped out by the return of Willie Mullins and Ruby Walsh, and the enemy has been left battered and bruised with punters hoovering up their winnings after another scinitillating day at the Festival.

The Irish racing dream team had to wait two days for their first victory of the 2017 Cheltenham Festival but after their first winner on Yorkhill Thursday there really was no looking back as the Irish duo managed to rake up four wins on Cheltenham Thursday.

Yorkhill, Un De Sceaux, Nichols Canyon and Lets Dance all duly obliged for Mullins and favourite backers, as punters left the Prestbury Park course with smiles and an bulging pockets as we now await the final Day Four in anticipation.

It all beings with the Triumph Hurdle at 13:30 and ends with the Grand Annual at 5.30 after which, punters and bookmakers will breathe a collective sigh of relief, and maybe jubilation.

The disappointment of Douvan in the Champion Chase has now all been forgotten, as bookmakers reportedly brace themselves for another record breaking day of punting turnover.

