Europa League Live Streaming as Manchester Utd face FK Rostov at Old Trafford

Manchester United take on FK Rostov in the Europa League tonight, and with the tie finely poised at 1-1 there's certainly everything to play for as the cameras head to Old Trafford (KO 20:05).

Looking at the two sides, you wouldn’t think that the Russian club would be the ones who had been knocked out of the Champions League this season.

But alas, with Manchester United having taken a downward turn following the leave of club legend Sir Alex Ferguson, the Red Devils find themselves going in as favourites to a clash with one of the sides who were knocked out of the Champions League this season – newcomers to the competition FK Rostov.

The Russian club’s story of the season was their shock victory against European giants Bayern Munich, as they defeated the German Champions 3-2 at home, relegating them to 2nd place in their group. Therefore, having shown they are more than capable of causing an upset on their day, Mourinho’s men will have to keep their whits about them.

Having said this, however, Manchester United will be heavy favourites, despite only managing a 1-1 draw against Rostov in the first leg of the tie. Old Trafford has certainly been a fortress for much of this season, as it seems the Mourinho and the likes of Pogba and Ibrahimovic are slowly restoring the Manchester club to the verges of Champions League football, which is very much a possibility for them this season.

In this sense, although Rostov held out for a draw last time out, I can’t see them coming and doing one over on United, as the Manchester club will very much have in the back of their minds that, with the top of the Premier League being so competitive this season, this may very well be a legitimate way back into the Champions League for the 2017/18 campaign.

The statistics say it all really: With Rostov having failed to win in any of their previous 5 European matches, and Manchester United having won all of their Europa League home games this season, conceding just one goal in the progress, United will be more than expected to progress to the next round of the competition.

