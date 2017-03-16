Grumbling Arsene Wenger takes dig at ungrateful Arsenal fans

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger appeared to take a dig at ungrateful Gunners fans on Thursday as he faced the media ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to West Bromwich Albion.

Fifth-placed Arsenal must win at the Hawthorns to close the gap between themselves and the top four as they bid to secure Champions League qualification.

Wenger has delivered 20 consecutive top-four finishes in the Premier League, but a significant section of Arsenal supporters want him to leave at the end of the season due to the club’s lack of top silverware in recent years.

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004 and have failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League in seven years.

Wenger says a win over West Brom is vital, but admits that he cannot necessarily claim the season as a success even if his team do climb the table and finish fourth.

“Nothing is good enough any more. You try to do as well as you can,” Wenger told Sky Sports. “Success is not down to me to judge. Our job is to do as well as we can until the end of the season.

“We want to play in the Champions League next season but we have a tough job because we have six or seven teams fighting for places, and how well we do until the end of the season will depend on that.

“For us it’s vital of course (to win at West Brom). It’s a strange championship because we don’t have continuity at the moment. You play in the cup then you play away again, and the teams have played a different number of games.

“You can never afford to lose. It’s true it’s a tough game, West Brom traditionally is, but we have a chance to come back closer to the position that is closer to Chelsea.”

The line “nothing is good enough any more” does appear to come from a man frustrated at constant criticism from fans who seem to think sacking their manager is going to transform them into a global super club overnight.

Wenger’s consistency has surely worked against him. Had Arsenal yo-yoed and missed out on the top four a few times then perhaps Gooners would be more excited about battled for UCL qualification.

But many Arsenal fans have become bored of stable ‘success’. They want a change.