Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola keen to draft in Real Madrid star to replace £15M flop

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to replace Claudio Bravo with Keylor Navas in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun.

Bravo was drafted in by City to replace club legend Joe Hart between the sticks, with the BBC reporting that the Premier League giants parted with £15.4million to secure his services.

He had previously established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his time at Guardiola’s former employers Barcelona. However, not all has gone to plan for the Chilean since his switch to the Etihad.

His calamitous performances have continually costed his side this term, and if The Sun are to be believed – Guardiola has come to the end of his tether.

The Sun report that Man City are interested in signing Navas in the summer, with Real Madrid thought to be prepared to part with him. The tabloid believe that Los Blancos are keen to sign either David de Gea or Thibaut Courtois and will subsequently allow Navas to move elsewhere.