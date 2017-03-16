Manchester United talisman who has found the back of the net 26 times this season refuses to rule out move to Serie A giants

Manchester United talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to rule out leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season, report The Sun.

Ibrahimovic joined the Premier League giants in the summer after his contract with PSG came to an end. The 35-year-old bagged 156 goals in just four years in France, and has been able to replicate that form in a Man United shirt.

The Swede has found the back of the net 26 times in 40 appearances for Man United this term. That includes a brace in the EFL Cup final, which he pretty much won for his side singlehandedly.

His influence for United this term has been considerable, which is why Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly be keen to extend Ibrahimovic’s contract at the season’s end. However, he may well have other ideas.

The Sun quote Ibrahimovic, who refused to rule out joining Serie A outfit Napoli in the summer transfer window: “I would like the sun of Naples? You never know.”