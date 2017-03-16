Napoli star remains Chelsea’s primary transfer target for the summer window as Conte eyes defensive reinforcements

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly remains Antonio Conte’s top transfer target for the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

Koulibaly moved to the Serie A giants in the summer of 2014 and has since established himself as one of the best defenders in Italy’s top tier. His combative defensive style, aerial dominance and classy distribution from the back has seen the 25-year-old rise head and shoulders above many of his counterparts.

His good performances in Naples appears to have caught the eye of Chelsea boss Conte, who according to Calciomercato, has identified the Senegalese international as his primary transfer target for the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have the best defensive record in the league alongside bitter rivals Tottenham, having conceded just 20 goals in the Premier League so far this term. Despite that, it doesn’t appear that Conte is completely content with his back-line. Koulibaly could be the man to come in and strengthen the back three.