Manchester United 1-0 FC Rostov player ratings: Romero and Valencia star with 8s as the Reds reach the quarter-finals

Man United defeated FC Rostov 1-0 at Old Trafford to ensure their progression to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Man United were continually frustrated throughout tonight’s game, hitting the woodwork on two occasions and being continually denied by Medvedev in the FC Rostov net. Paul Pogba was then withdrawn with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

It took some time for them to find a breakthrough, but they eventually did with 15 minutes to go through Juan Mata. The Spaniard latched onto Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s classy back-heel and thumped home into the back of the FC Rostov net.

It proved to be enough to take the Reds over the line and into the draw for the next round in the Europa League. Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Manchester United player ratings: Romero 7, Bailly 6, Smalling 6, Rojo 7, Valencia 8, Herrera 7, Pogba 5, Blind 6, Mata 8, Mkhitaryan 6, Ibrahimovic 7. (Subs: Jones 6, Fellaini 8)

FC Rostov player ratings: Medvedev 8, Terentjev 6, Mevlja 7, Navas 6, Kudryashov 6, Bayramyan 5, Erokhin 6, Prepelita 7, Noboa 5, Azmoun 3, Poloz 4. (Subs: Bukharov 6, Devic 5, Kireev 6)