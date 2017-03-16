Man United star celebrates Man City’s Champions League exit on Twitter

Manchester City blew a 5-3 first-leg lead on Wednesday night as they lost 3-1 in Monaco to exit the Champions League on away goals.

City’s defeat means that Leicester are now the only English club left in Europe’s premier competition.

Manchester United are also still in Europe, albeit only the Europa League. And United striker Anthony Martial seemed to enjoy seeing Monaco beat City.

Oui Baka !!! — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) March 15, 2017

Martial posted a simple tweet in celebration when Tiemoue Bakayoko headed in the 12th and final goal of this amazing two-legged tie to put Monaco back ahead.

Frenchman Martial was presumably not just happy because United’s rivals were flopping on the big stage.

The 21-year-old is a former teammate of Bakayoko, having spend two seasons with Monaco before his 2015 move to Old Trafford.

Martial scored 11 goals in 49 Ligue 1 matches for Monaco.

He has since been replaced by 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe, who has already matched Martial’s haul of 11 goals in just 32 Ligue 1 appearances (only 12 starts).

Mbappe scored in both legs against City.