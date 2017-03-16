Manchester United vs FC Rostov starting lineups: Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns as two strikers miss out

Manchester United host FC Rostov this evening as they look to progress in the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho’s side were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, but carry a narrow advantage into tonight’s game after bagging an away goal in Russia.

United are stuck in sixth place in the Premier League and finishing inside the top four in the table is looking like a tough ask. That means that winning the Europa League could well be their best chance of securing Champions League football for themselves next term.

There are a couple of notable absentees for the Red Devils. Front-men Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial are both unavailable as they continue to recover from injuries. Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the line after missing out on his side’s FA Cup defeat to Chelsea through suspension.

Here are how both sides line up for tonight’s game, as Man United bid to go one step closer to European glory: