New Liverpool FC badge: LFC to redesign club crest on 2017-18 shirts, but colour change rumour seems unfounded

There will be a new Liverpool FC badge on Reds shirts next season.

Liverpool announced on their official website this week that their 2017-18 kit will display a redesigned club crest to celebrate LFC’s 125-year anniversary.

The new strip will be available next month.

“This year, 125th birthday celebrations will be kicked off with the release of a special anniversary LFC crest, which will be revealed on next season’s kit in April,” read a statement on LiverpoolFC.com.

Speculation about what the new badge will look like is rife, with many fans sharing photos of the club’s first emblem, believing that it would make sense to revert to the original.

That original badge, which you can see below, seems to feature some sort of mermaid.

There is nothing official to suggest that Liverpool will indeed reuse this old design.

We all know Liverpool as the Reds, but the club’s first ever strip was actually this Blackburn-esque blue and white effort.

Website 101greatgoals.com claim that there is widespread talk among supporters about the club returning to these colours as part of LFC’s 125-year celebrations.

However, there appears to be nothing online to support such claims.

In fact, we searched Twitter high and low and only found one Tweet about the possibility of Liverpool playing in blue.