(Photo) Willian ditches cornrows as Chelsea star shows off latest hair style

Many footballers have tried – David Beckham and Rio Ferdinand included – but none have successfully managed to wear cornrows in their hair without looking like a total berk.

Beckham still cringes when he sees photos of the cornrows he had when he met Mandela https://t.co/A48q2E4Ygz pic.twitter.com/DhnuSnmtzN — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) November 14, 2016

Willian gave it a go earlier this month when he abandoned his trademark afro. However, he has now admitted defeat and gone back to his original style.

Well that didn't last long…. pic.twitter.com/odhuDUQAyS — Chelsea News App (@CFCNewsApp) March 15, 2017

The 28-year-old took to Snapchat to reveal his new old hair.

Willian has made 23 Premier League appearances this season, including 12 starts.

He has scored five goals and provided one assist.

