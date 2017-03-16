Southgate turns to Man United star as England squad affected by injury

England manager Gareth Southgate will turn to Manchester United star Marcus Rashford to boost his striking options for the upcoming international double-header against Germany and Lithuania.

Rashford had looked set to miss out on a place in the senior side and was expected to feature for the U21s instead, but injuries to United teammate Wayne Rooney and Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane have forced Southgate to reconsider his selection, according to BBC Sport.

With Rooney and Kane unavailable, Rashford will likely be joined in the England squad by fellow forwards Jamie Vardy and Danny Welbeck.

Daniel Sturridge is also injured, having missed Liverpool’s last three matches with a hip issue.

Rashford has been capped six times at senior international level to date, netting a goal on his debut in a 2-1 win over Australia, before failing to score in appearances against Wales, Iceland, Malta, Slovenia and Spain.

England play Germany in a friendly at Dortmund’s Signal Idun Park on Wednesday, March 22, before hosting Lithuania in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley the following Sunday.