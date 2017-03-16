Bayern Munich star who made 101 appearances for Barcelona considers summer return to the Catalan giants

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is considering a return to former club Barcelona, report Calciomercato.

Thiago is a product of the illustrious La Masia academy, which has produced so many top players throughout the years. He established himself as an important member of Pep Guardiola’s squad when the now Man City boss held the reigns at the Nou Camp. He then followed his compatriot to Bayern Munich, where he has developed into one of the classiest midfielders in Europe.

The latest showcase of his talent was in Bayern’s 10-2 aggregate victory over Arsenal, where Thiago was named man of the match in the first leg demolition. His good performances appear to have caught the eye of his former employers.

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona are interested in bringing Thiago back to La Liga. He is thought to be considering a sensational return and reunion with his brother Rafinha. It remains to be seen whether the move will materialise in the summer.