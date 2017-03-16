(Video) Juan Mata finds the breakthrough for Manchester United by firing home after Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s back-heel assist

Manchester United have finally found a breakthrough against FC Rostov through Juan Mata.

Jose Mourinho’s side carried a narrow lead into tonight’s game after bagging an away goal in the 1-1 draw in the first leg. Winning the Europa League is United’s most realistic avenue into the Champions League next term, and thus tonight’s game holds real significance.

They look to be heading through to the next round now, after Mata found the back of Rostov’s net.