Champions League QF draw sees repeat of 2015 final, Leicester face La Liga oppo, Bayern Munich paired with Real Madrid

The next stop on Leicester City’s European tour will be the Vicente Calderon Stadium after the Foxes were paired with Atletico Madrid in Friday’s Champions League QF draw.

After beating Sevilla 3-2 in the last 16, Leicester must face La Liga opposition once again, with the first leg taking place in Spain on either April 11 or 12, before the tie concludes at the King Power Stadium on April 18 or 19.

Meanwhile, the draw paired Barcelona and Juventus, creating a repeat of the 2015 final.

Bayern Munich’s reward for knocking out Arsenal is a two-legged shot at Real Madrid.

Finally, Manchester City’s conquerers will take on Borussia Dortmund.

Champions League QF draw

Atletico Madrid v Leicester City

Borussia Dortmund v Monaco

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

Juventus v Barcelona

Leicester have played Atletico before.

The clubs first met in 1961 when Atletico knocked Leicester out of the European Cup Winners’ Cup first round, winning 2-0 in Spain after drawing 1-1 in England.

It was the 1997 UEFA Cup that saw the clubs meet again. This time Atletico won both legs, 2-1 at home and 2-0 away.