Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has his say on Eden Hazard being most kicked player in PL

No player has been kicked more often in the Premier League this season than Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard.

The Belgian international has been fouled 75 in 26 games, but his manager is not worried.

Blues boss Antonio Conte was asked about opponents adopting an aggressive approach to stopping Hazard when he spoke to Sky Sports this afternoon.

He said: “Hazard is a very difficult player. Sometimes you try to stop him in a bad way.

“But I’m not worried about this. He’s very strong physically and showed me he is able to play in this league. He is not tall but he is strong!”

Conte was talking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Stoke, where Chelsea failed to win twice last season.

Stoke are widely thought of as one of England’s most aggressive sides, but the Potters are currently only 12th when the Premier League teams are ranked by number of fouls committed.

Watford have been the dirtiest team this season, committing 392 fouls – 83 more than Stoke.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are the cleanest side, having only made 271 fouls.

Chelsea are the second cleanest, with just 276 fouls committed.

As a team, Chelsea have been fouled 323 times – only Bournemouth, Stoke, Tottenham, West Ham are bigger victims.