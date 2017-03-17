Chelsea to replace John Terry as captain after 16 years but club legend could stay at Stamford Bridge

John Terry is a genuine Chelsea legend.

He has been club captain for over 13 years, having been given the title by Jose Mourinho in the summer of 2004.

However, Terry first wore the Chelsea armband way back in 2001 when he was only 20 years old.

But he will not wear it again after the end of the season because Chelsea have decided against renewing his playing contract, according to the London Evening Standard.

Terry will therefore be free to sign for another club in June, but Standard Sport claim that he could yet stay at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea may offer him a coaching or ambassadorial role.

With Chelsea 10 points clear at the top of the table, it looks highly likely that Terry will add a fifth Premier League title to his list of honours.

That list includes three League Cups, one Champions League and one Europa League triumph.

The 36-year-old could also lift the FA Cup for a sixth time, with Chelsea having reached the semi-final stage, where they will meet Tottenham Hotspur.