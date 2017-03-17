Gold Cup Live Stream – Watch all the action from the Cheltenham Festival Friday

Its been three days of exhilerating Grade One jump racing as we reach the final Friday of the Cheltenham Festival, with the pinnacle of the four day Festival, the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

As for the Gold Cup itself, it appears to come down to three main runners, Djakadam, Cue Card and Native River, who all head the markets this morning.

Runner up in the Gold Cup for the last two years, Djakadam is taking all the morning Bet365 report this morning. The horse is trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh, and with four winners on Thursday, the money is piling in for the Irish raider who is backable at around 3/1.

Nichols Canyon, Lets Dance, Un De Sceaux and Yorkhill all duly obliged for the Willie Mullins/Ruby Walsh camp and its reported this morning that many fancy Djakadam to take the Gold Cup today.

Cue Card and Native River follow in the market and Colin Tizzard’s flyers are attracting plenty of attention. Cue Card was travelling well last year in the Gold Cup and looked set to win but managed to fall at the third when perfectly poised.

If he can sort out his jumping then Cue Card should go close. Age may be against him however, as no horse aged 11 or older has ever won the race. Cue Card can be backed at around 5/1.

Native River is another popular selection at 5/1 and has everything in his locker to overcome the odds. He won the Welsh Grand National putting in a gutsy performance and has the guts and stamina to get round the track, and has a cracking jockey in Richard Johnson on board.

It should prove to be yet another day of spectacular Grade One jumping and should prove to be a fitting end to the 2017 Cheltenham Festival.

