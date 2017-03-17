Sheff Wed v Reading Live Stream, Bristol City v Huddersfield – Watch Friday Night Championship

Friday night football as Sheffield Wednesday face Reading & Bristol City take on Huddersfield from the Championship (KO 19:45).

Don’t forget you can watch the fooball online with Bet365, who announced they have live feeds of a number of games throughout England this weekend.

How to watch a Match:

As a we begin to reach the tail end of the season with just 9 Championship games left for almost all of the second tier clubs going into this weekend, the talking point comes on the Friday night match between playoff contenders Sheffield Wednesday and Reading FC.

With Reading on 64 points in 5th, and Sheffield Wednesday on 62 points in 6th, both clubs will be looking over their shoulders going into the match, with Fulham bearing down on both sides going into the final few weeks of the season after a fantastic run of form.

With Fulham having gone unbeaten in 8, whilst Sheffield Wednesday and Reading have only won 1 in their last 5 games, it’s certainly all to play for at this point, and the match will be a must not lose for both sides.

Arguably the side from Sheffield will be favourites for the match, purely because of the home advantage, but it will certainly be a close game, as proven by the results between the two sides over recent head to heads.

The reverse fixture this season saw Reading defeat Sheffield Wednesday in a scrappy 2-1 match, and last season both fixtures resulted in 1-1 draws. In this sense, we can expect a close game, and with there being more than ever to play for going into this one, we can expect a good contest.

Both sides suffered tough results on the road at the weekend, with Sheffield Wednesday having lost 2-0 to Aston Villa, whilst Reading suffered an even greater shock, being smashed by Preston 3-0 in the North at the weekend.

With both teams having struggled on the road of late, many will be expecting the home advantage to be enough for Sheffield Wednesday for this one, but it’s certainly no sure thing, and if you’re looking for a real Championship battle on a Friday night, this is certainly one to watch.

Elsewhere Huddersfield will be looking to gain ground on Newcastle as they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate. Things will not be easy for the Terriers, however as City have had something of a resurgence in recent weeks, and are now three games unbeaten.

The away win can be backed at 7/5.

18+ Users must have a funded account to access streams. Country restrictions apply.