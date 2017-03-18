£22m Tottenham ace wanted by two European giants as huge role awaits

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son is reportedly attracting interest from both Inter and Sevilla, but he has more immediate objectives to think about.

The 24-year-old will be expected to help Spurs cope without Harry Kane in the coming weeks, with their talismanic striker ruled out until the end of April with an ankle injury.

In turn, Son will have a pivotal role to play for Mauricio Pochettino in his side’s attacking play as he looks to add to his tally of 14 goals so far this season.

Having struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular since his arrival, the South Korean international will now have an opportunity to hold a spot down but it comes at a time when he’s attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to the Evening Standard, Sevilla and Inter have checked on his availability, as although he is considered an important part of the squad at White Hart Lane, it’s claimed that he could consider his options at the end of the season as he wants a more prominent role.

As confirmed in the report, Son cost Tottenham £22m when they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, and it’s suggested that a move elsewhere would be in an initial loan deal.

Nevertheless, it’s a strange time for the rumour to come out as Son along with Pochettino will be entirely focused on making sure that they don’t struggle without Kane and stay on track in their bid to finish in the top four in the Premier League and go on to win the FA Cup.

Spurs still have a solid defensive base on which to build, but the likes of Son, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen must now step up and deliver in the final third to ensure that they don’t slip off the pace and struggle for goals.