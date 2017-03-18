AC Milan transfer news: Spanish giants target key winger, Chelsea loanee not priority

AC Milan are reportedly set to have to deal with unwanted interest in Suso as Atletico Madrid are eyeing a possible deal this summer.

The 23-year-old has settled into a prominent role under Vincenzo Montella this season, making the right wing spot his own having contributed six goals and nine assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

From being a mere fringe player to an important part of the plans at the San Siro, the Rossoneri will be keen to keep him in Milan but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Atletico are hoping to ruin their party.

As with everything at Milan currently it seems, Suso’s contract renewal is on hold until the takeover from Sino-Europe Sports is completed, with his current deal running until 2019.

Tottenham and Juventus are also paired with an interest in the report, but it’s Diego Simeone’s side which has emerged as the top destination should the Spaniard leave.

Elsewhere, as noted by Calciomercato, the Spanish contingent at Milan will not be growing in number as Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has again reiterated his desire to make things work at Stamford Bridge.

The midfield ace hasn’t been a first choice for Antonio Conte for much of the season, but he has continued to contribute in key moments to keep them on course for the Premier League title.

In turn, it’s suggested that he won’t be moving anywhere this summer, and so Milan will need to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Milan do have decisions to make this summer on two loanees. Gerard Deulofeu and Mario Pasalic will leave at the end of the season when their respective deals with Everton and Chelsea end.

It’s claimed by Calciomercato that although Pasalic has done a commendable job this season since growing into a bigger role under Montella, he isn’t the priority.

Deulofeu, who will celebrate being back in the Spain squad next week, is thought to be the top priority and discussions have already reportedly taken place with Barcelona over his future as the Catalan giants have an option to re-sign him from Everton.

If they don’t intend on doing so, Milan will likely press ahead with trying to turn his move into a permanent deal, although it remains to be seen if they have the finances this summer to make the transfer happen.

