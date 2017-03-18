Barcelona legend who has won 31 pieces of silverware in his illustrious career snubs stunning £30M-a-year offer from China

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is the latest player to be targeted by the riches the Chinese Super League has to offer, according to AS.

When Iniesta eventually calls time on his playing career, he will be considered one of the greatest midfielders ever to kick a football. Throughout his 618 appearances for the Barcelona first-team, he has firmly written his name into the footballing hall-of-fame.

Iniesta has won a staggering 28 pieces of silverware during his time at the Nou Camp, including eight league titles and four Champions Leagues. In addition to his illustrious club career, Iniesta has made 111 appearances for Spain – with whom he has won the European Championship twice and the World Cup.

However, as AS report, his contract with Barcelona expires in June 2018, and it remains to be seen whether he will put pen-to-paper on an extension. The uncertainty over his future appears to have offered encouragement to those in the far east.

According to AS, Iniesta has turned down two proposals from the Chinese Super League. The Spanish outlet believe that one of them equated to a ridiculous £30million-a-year, which equates to £577,000-a-week. Wow.