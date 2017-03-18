Arsenal and Manchester United send scouts to watch £52M-rated French sensation during clash with Premier League rivals

Arsenal and Manchester United sent scouts to watch AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko this week, according to The Sun.

Bakayoko, who is a product of Rennes’ academy, broke into the Ligue 1 outfit’s first-team squad as a teenager in the 2013/14 campaign. He made 24 appearances in France’s top tier, showcasing his talent and subsequently earning himself a move to AS Monaco.

He has continued his development into an extremely accomplished midfielder during his time with the league leaders, and he has also been able to replicate his stellar league form in the Champions League.

The excellent season he is having appears to be turning heads abroad. The Sun report that both Arsenal and Man United scouted Bakayoko during his side’s 3-1 victory over Manchester City midweek – during which he scored the goal that sent Monaco through.

The Sun note that any side looking to secure the Frenchman’s services in the summer transfer window will have to part with an eye-watering £52million.