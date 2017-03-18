Arsenal confirmed line-up vs West Brom: Wenger makes two changes as Welbeck starts

Arsenal will be desperate to claim all three points when they take on West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns in the early kick-off on Saturday.

The Gunners bounced back last time out with a 5-0 win over Lincoln City in the FA Cup, but it won’t be enough to silence growing discontent over results this season and Arsene Wenger’s future.

As they now face an all-too familiar task of pushing to finish in the top four in the Premier League to secure Champions League qualification, they can ill-afford to drop any more points.

Wenger’s men currently sit in fifth place in the table, five points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, although they do have two games in hand on the Reds.

However, that will mean little if they don’t win those games, while it all starts against the Baggies with Wenger of course putting out his strongest team possible.

The French tactician makes two changes to the line-up that faced Lincoln, with Nacho Monreal replacing Kieran Gibbs at left-back, while Danny Welbeck starts up front ahead of Olivier Giroud.

It’s been confirmed that Mesut Ozil misses out due to a minor knee injury, which means that the German international has yet to start a game since the heavy away defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that it leads to a positive performance this weekend, and more importantly three points, as ultimately anything else will only make the current atmosphere at the club worse.