Arsenal could be set for stunning £65M raid on Barcelona but will face competition from two European heavyweights

Arsenal are set to go head-to-head with Real Madrid and Juventus for the signature of Barcelona academy product Rafinha Alcantara, report Calciomercato.

Rafinha impress on loan at Celta Vigo in the 2013/14, and was subsequently drafted into Luis Enrique’s first-team squad. This campaign he has proven himself to be a useful utility player for the Catalan giants, finding the back of the net six times in 16 La Liga appearances – he also has a couple of assists to go along with that.

However, at 24-years-old, he needs to be playing regular first-team football in order to continue his development, and Calciomercato report that he could soon find it.

Calciomercato cite Don Balon in reporting that Rafinha’s representatives are willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian in the summer transfer window.

They believe that Arsenal are interested in securing his services, but will face competition from Real Madrid and Juventus. However, he won’t come cheap, as Calciomercato believe that his release clause stands at an eye-watering £65million.