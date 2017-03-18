Chelsea and Tottenham face stern competition from Serie A giant in pursuit of striker who has bagged 32 goals this season

Chelsea and Tottenham will face stern competition from a Serie A heavyweight in their pursuits of Celtic sensation Moussa Dembele, according to Calciomercato.

Dembele’s 17-goal season for Championship side Fulham appeared for be turning heads, and he was scooped up by Scottish giants Celtic when his contract with the West London club game to an end in the summer transfer window.

He has continued to establish himself as one of the hottest young strikers in world football during his time with Celtic. In his debut season in the SPL, Dembele has found the back of the net on 32 occasions in all competitions.

His scintillating form appears to have captured the attention of two Premier League sides. According to Calciomercato, the top two clubs in England’s top tier, Chelsea and Tottenham, are both interested in securing the Frenchman’s services.

However, obtaining his signature will not be an easy feat. Calciomercato report that Juventus have joined the race to sign Dembele. This will be one to keep an eye on as we approach the summer transfer window.