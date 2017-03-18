Influential Arsenal figure delivers biggest blow to ‘Wenger out’ brigade yet

Long-time Arsenal first-team coach Boro Primorac has insisted that Arsene Wenger has no intention of walking away from the club this summer.

Wenger has faced growing calls from supporters to step down when his contract expires at the end of the season, with protests before games gathering pace and noise.

It remains to be seen what the French tactician decides to do as he has yet to make an official decision, although updates are expected sooner rather than later.

Following their heavy defeats to Bayern Munich which resulted in their elimination from the Champions League at the last-16 stage again, coupled with the fact that they’re involved in an all-too familiar race to finish in the top four in the Premier League, it’s not looking particularly positive for Wenger.

However, Arsenal coach Primorac believes that his long-term colleague and boss isn’t going anywhere. Given that he worked with Wenger in Japan and then joined Arsenal in 1996 too, he probably has a better idea than most as to what the veteran coach is thinking.

“Wenger isn’t considering leaving Arsenal,” Primorac said, according to Croatian daily Jutarnji List.

“Of course it is ugly to lose 5-1 twice in the Champions League, even though it came versus Bayern [Munich]. We understand how fans are not happy, neither are we.

“Arsenal’s strength in the past 20 years has been Wenger. It is not all about results, but also business part of the club that matters.”

Many will passionately question that last statement, but ultimately it’s out of the hands of supporters for the most part as the hierarchy and Wenger will make the decision that they believe is best for the club and no amount of protesting is arguably going to change that.

Opinion will remain split on the 67-year-old, as some will celebrate his consistency while others will lambast his lack of progress and silverware, and until Arsenal strongly compete for the Premier League and Champions League with Wenger at the helm, little will change that.