Leeds v Brighton Live Stream, Birmingham v Newcastle and More to Watch

Busy afternoon in the Championship as Leeds face Brighton in the late game and Birmingham take on league leaders Newcastle.

Having slipped up against Fulham and Reading, failing to win either game against the two strong sides, Newcastle are back where they were a few weeks ago, battling it out at the top of the Sky Bet Championship against Brighton and Hove Albion for the top spot.

However, more worryingly for the Geordies is that Huddersfield are only 6 points behind both them and Brighton.

In this sense, Newcastle can not afford to slip up much between now and the end of the season, and an away game at Birmingham is one that will certainly be looking to take the 3 points from.

Birmingham haven’t been in great form of late, slipping down the table, now marooned in bottom half, losing 7 of the their last 10 fixtures.

In this sense, fans of the struggling club will hardly be feeling optimistic about the fixture, and Newcastle will certainly be favourites to take the 3 points as the Midlands side slip ever closer to the relegation spots as the season heads towards it’s close.

Whilst league leaders Newcastle take on Birmingham City in a game they will be expecting to win, Brighton do not have such as easy task, something that could prove a problem in terms of the title race, with the top two on equal points after 37 games at this current moment.

Leeds are a much greater force than Birmingham will be considered at the moment, and although it looked as though the wheels could fall off for the overachievers of late, the side have still not lost in their previous 6, despite numerous draws.

The side more than merit their 4th place spot, and coming here will be more than difficult for the sea-siders as they look to keep the pressure on the Magpies this weekend.

Gary Monk really has done wonders for the club, and Elland Road has become quite the fortress this year, with Leeds losing just 4 games all season on home turf – much of the reason as to why they are perched so high up the table and have almost certainly sealed a playoff spot.

Having looked at Leeds and given them credit where it’s due, that is not to say they will have an easy time against Brighton, as the travelling side have the best defense in the league this year, even better than that of Newcastle United. In this sense, Chris Wood in particular, who has been sensational in front of goal for the Whites this season with 25 goals, will have to put in a better shift than last time out if they are to beat Brighton, as they did not manage a single shot on target against QPR last week.

To summarise, with Leeds having the home advantage, and Brighton showing better quality this season, this one should prove to be a good close fought match as both sides go into the fixture looking for the 3 points to carry on their respectively good forms.

