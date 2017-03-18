Liverpool outcast suffers setback as doubts emerge over £20m exit to PL rivals

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has cast doubt over whether or not Liverpool loanee Mamadou Sakho will secure a permanent move to the club.

The French international joined Palace on loan in January, and has made an immediate impact as they hope to avoid relegation this season.

Having spent the first half of the campaign frozen out by Jurgen Klopp at Anfield after a series of disciplinary issues, Sakho will undoubtedly be delighted to be playing regular football again.

However, Allarydce has his doubts over whether or not the 27-year-old will move to Selhurst Park on a permanent basis, as The Liverpool Echo note that while Liverpool’s asking price of £20m will remain a problem, much depends on if the Eagles protect their top-flight status too.

Sakho was forced to play for the Liverpool Under-23s side earlier this season, and given his problems with Klopp, it seems highly unlikely that the relationship between the pair can be mended to a point where he has an important role to play at Anfield moving forward.

In turn, despite the fact that he remains a popular figure on Merseyside, this spell at Palace could be seen as an opportunity to put himself in the shop window as if a move to London doesn’t materialise then perhaps another interested party will emerge, one that is willing to pay the asking price.

There is no denying that Sakho is a talented player, and his influence on and off the pitch at Palace has made a big difference to their hopes of staying up this season.

Nevertheless, there still seem to be doubts hanging over him as he still faces an uncertain future, and so it remains to be seen what happens between now and the end of the season as it will undoubtedly shape his next move.