Man United legend slams Jose Mourinho’s moaning as war of words heats up

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has blasted Jose Mourinho as the Portuguese tactician continues to bemoan their fixture list.

Mourinho has been left furious with the schedule which has seen his side play every three days this week and having seen players pick up injuries along the way, he’s far from impressed.

Never shy to air his feelings publicly in interviews, his post-match interview after the Rostov win on Thursday night was a perfect opportunity for him to vent his frustration, as seen below.

Jose has gone full siege-mentality at Manchester United. Fascinating interview… https://t.co/ztUeKM1Xbh — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 16, 2017

Keane meanwhile, has never been shy about slamming players and managers when they irk him, and it appears as though Mourinho is no different.

It’s not the first time that the United legend has had a go at the ‘Special One’, as he criticised his arrogant attitude after an upturn in form earlier this season.

However, it appears as though the most recent spat involving the fixture list has really annoyed Keane who is definitely bored of hearing Mourinho moan about it.

“I’ve never heard so much rubbish in my life,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “Why do we have to listen to that garbage? It’s just utter nonsense what he’s talking about.

“He’s manager of Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs on the planet. The squad he’s got, the players, and he keeps moaning about fixtures and fatigue.

“The guy’s talking absolute nonsense. I’ve never heard so much rubbish in my life. Maybe the club’s too big for him. He cannot deal with all these demands at the match.

“United reserves could have won that game against Rostov. I’m sick to death of him.”

As noted above, it’s not the first time that Keane has lashed out at Mourinho, and he has his history with him as he was far from impressed when the then Chelsea boss tried to shake hands with him and Paul Lambert while at Aston Villa before the full-time whistle blew in a game two seasons ago.

We’ll have to wait and see if Mourinho responds, but this is turning into a great war of words for the neutrals…