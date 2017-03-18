Man Utd transfer news: Shock move for PL goalkeeper, Mourinho has new €80m target not Griezmann

Man Utd look set for a busy summer transfer window as Jose Mourinho will undoubtedly want to continue to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

In turn, speculation continues to link a whole host of names with a move to Old Trafford this summer, and two more have seemingly been added to the list.

According to Don Balon, Kasper Schmeichel could be set to follow in his father’s footsteps and play for the Red Devils as after playing a pivotal role for Leicester City in their Premier League title-winning campaign last year, the 30-year-old has attracted interest from Man Utd and Real Madrid.

It’s claimed though that Madrid could step aside in a tactical move so as to let United bring in another goalkeeper before making their move for David de Gea.

At this stage, it seems like a long shot, but time will tell as to whether United are possibly forced into a situation in which they have to replace their first-choice shot-stopper.

Schmeichel has proven his class for the Foxes and with Champions League experience added to his list of strengths, he could be an astute signing this summer.

Meanwhile, Don Balon also report that Mourinho has set his sights on a new marquee summer signing who isn’t named Antoine Griezmann, as he wants to sign Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old has been in stunning form this season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and he provided another reminder of his qualities as he fired Monaco to a win over Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek.

As per AS, Madrid are interested in him too and could be preparing a bid of up to €80m to pair him with Zinedine Zidane who has publicly noted he rates the youngster highly.

However, Don Balon believe that United could be preparing an ‘insane’ offer for the Frenchman who could make his international bow next week as he continues to draw, arguably quite lazy, comparisons with compatriot Thierry Henry.