Newcastle plot ambitious move for Napoli star who has directly contributed to a goal every 75 minutes in Serie A this term

Rafa Benitez wants to reunite with former star Dries Mertens at Newcastle, report Calciomercato.

Mertens has established himself as one of the best players in Italy during his time at Napoli, and formerly worked under Benitez while the Spaniard held the reigns in Naples.

He has taken his game to the next level this campaign. The Belgian has found the back of the net 19 times and provided four assists in 25 appearances in Italy’s top tier so far this term. That means he has been directly involved in a Napoli goal every 75 minutes in the league, putting him on par with the very best players in the world.

It comes as a surprise that in the midst of this stellar season he is having, Calciomercato report he is being targeted by a Championship side. The Italian cite Dutch reports in claiming that Mertens is a target for Newcastle, with Benitez seeking a reunion with his former star. This would be one of the most surprising moves of the summer window if it came to fruition.