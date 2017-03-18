(Twitter) Furious Arsenal fans react to West Brom defeat as ‘Wenger out’ calls grow louder

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has yet to reveal if he will sign a contract extension this summer, but a growing number of fans will hope he doesn’t.

Following the 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Twitter was flooded with furious supporters calling for him to go after another disastrous performance and result.

Despite dominating possession and hitting back immediately after falling behind early on, it wasn’t enough as they conceded three awful goals and now risk slipping further adrift of the top four.

It’s going fro bad to worse for Arsenal fans this season, and ultimately it is Wenger who is facing the brunt of the criticism despite the likes of Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Thierry Henry insisting that the players have let their manager down in their post-game analysis.

While he’ll undoubtedly survive until the end of the season, signing a new contract will send this lot into overdrive. Based on recent results and where Arsenal are heading this season, surely Wenger will have had enough and decide to walk away…

Arsene Wenger can't set the team up tactically, the players are inept to do anything. Embarrassing. Can't wait until he's gone. — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) March 18, 2017

WEST BROM FANS CHANTING "ARSENE WENGER WE WANT YOU TO STAY". FFS WE REALLY ARE BANTER FC — AW (@abu_waz) March 18, 2017

Imagine blaming the players for this mess. Wenger has been delivering the same limp tactics for years with different sets of players. — MC (@mediocentroEN) March 18, 2017

Top 4 is done, Spurs are gone. Arsene Wenger has really stitched us up. Worst time in 20 years being an Arsenal fan. — TikiTakaConnor (@TikiTakaConnor) March 18, 2017

Probably should be Wenger's last season, but the kind of person who buys plane-carried banners to attack someone is a sad-sack human being. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 18, 2017

Come on Thierry, say it..

Wenger's done. You know it, I know it, we all know it. @SkySports — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 18, 2017

We've won 2 games in our last 7, both against non-league sides. Everyone needs to have a look at themselves, Wenger, the players, the lot — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 18, 2017