(Twitter) Furious Arsenal fans react to West Brom defeat as ‘Wenger out’ calls grow louder

Posted by
(Twitter) Furious Arsenal fans react to West Brom defeat as ‘Wenger out’ calls grow louder

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has yet to reveal if he will sign a contract extension this summer, but a growing number of fans will hope he doesn’t.

Following the 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Twitter was flooded with furious supporters calling for him to go after another disastrous performance and result.

Despite dominating possession and hitting back immediately after falling behind early on, it wasn’t enough as they conceded three awful goals and now risk slipping further adrift of the top four.

It’s going fro bad to worse for Arsenal fans this season, and ultimately it is Wenger who is facing the brunt of the criticism despite the likes of Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Thierry Henry insisting that the players have let their manager down in their post-game analysis.

While he’ll undoubtedly survive until the end of the season, signing a new contract will send this lot into overdrive. Based on recent results and where Arsenal are heading this season, surely Wenger will have had enough and decide to walk away…

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top