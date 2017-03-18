Twitter reaction as ‘battle of the banners’ overshadows Arsenal clash with West Brom

Arsenal fans had their say on Twitter after a banner calling for ‘Wenger out’ was met by another for ‘Wenger in’ during the game with West Brom on Saturday.

Opinion is certainly split over the Frenchman as after years of disappointment with this season following a similar story, many have grown frustrated and their discontent has spilled over.

With angry protests seen prior to games this month, it was taken to a new low on Saturday with a ‘No contract, Wenger out’ banner seen flying over the Hawthorns.

The situation became even more embarrassing when a ‘In Arsene we trust’ banner was seen overhead during the first half as rival fans would undoubtedly have found the whole thing hilarious.

Fans are angry with the situation at Arsenal, and they all rightly have a voice and an opinion. However, surely this is doing more damage than good but then the counter-argument will naturally be that how else can supporters get their message across, and more importantly heard by the hierarchy?

Either way, it led to a lot of mocking on Twitter and some embarrassed supporters…

That's exactly what the Arsenal board and Wenger himself need to make up their minds…an idiotic banner..more money than sense some people — Arthur Keogh (@akeogh38) March 18, 2017

Some Arsenal fans need to have a word with themselves. A banner, really? Arsene Wenger's done so much for the club and they act like that? — Ben Westgate (@benwest55) March 18, 2017

What you flying today…another engagement proposal?

Nah, ‘Wenger out’ banner.

You?

‘Wenger in’ banner.

See you up there. — Andrew Allen (@AAllenSport) March 18, 2017

Whoever organised the Wenger In banner is a selfish prick. The majority of us want him out. #WengerOut #NoNewContract #BattleOfTheBanners — Allegri Arsenal ?? (@AllegriArsenal) March 18, 2017

An anti-Wenger banner, a pro-Wenger banner. Next up: 'NOT THAT FUSSED EITHER WAY REALLY' — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) March 18, 2017

Hold on.. Arsenal fans have one banner flying over the stadium which says "WENGER OUT" and one that says "IN ARSENE WE TRUST"? Embarassing. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) March 18, 2017

haha, there’s another plane with a banner in support of Wenger. WW II Sky Battle imminent — arseblog (@arseblog) March 18, 2017

So there was a "Wenger in" plane with a banner too? Rival fans must think we've got the wankiest fanbase around. ? — ArsenalCat (@catyeboah) March 18, 2017

Whoever paid for the Wenger In banner, unreal stuff. What a way to undermine the Wenger out dickheads — ali (@AleeArsenal) March 18, 2017