Twitter reaction as ‘battle of the banners’ overshadows Arsenal clash with West Brom

Arsenal fans had their say on Twitter after a banner calling for ‘Wenger out’ was met by another for ‘Wenger in’ during the game with West Brom on Saturday.

Opinion is certainly split over the Frenchman as after years of disappointment with this season following a similar story, many have grown frustrated and their discontent has spilled over.

With angry protests seen prior to games this month, it was taken to a new low on Saturday with a ‘No contract, Wenger out’ banner seen flying over the Hawthorns.

The situation became even more embarrassing when a ‘In Arsene we trust’ banner was seen overhead during the first half as rival fans would undoubtedly have found the whole thing hilarious.

Fans are angry with the situation at Arsenal, and they all rightly have a voice and an opinion. However, surely this is doing more damage than good but then the counter-argument will naturally be that how else can supporters get their message across, and more importantly heard by the hierarchy?

Either way, it led to a lot of mocking on Twitter and some embarrassed supporters…

