(Video) Antonio Conte goes crazy after Chelsea defeat Stoke City to go 13 points clear at the Premier League summit

Antonio Conte went absolutely insane after Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Stoke City this afternoon.

The Blues secured the victory thanks to an 87th minute winner from captain Gary Cahill. This was one of the toughest fixtures left on the calendar, and the Premier League leaders battled on to win it.

After seeing his side go 13 points clear at the summit, Conte was absolutely jubilant. The Italian ran on the pitch and embraced every Chelsea player before saluting the away fans. He is quite a character.