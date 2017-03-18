(Video) Gary Cahill smashes home to secure Chelsea all three points and send his side one step closer to the Premier League title

Gary Cahill fired home late on to send Chelsea 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Willian opened the scoring early on from a free-kick, but his goal was ruled out by a Jon Walters penalty.

Cahill, who conceded the penalty early in the game, latched onto the loose ball and fired past Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant to secure Chelsea all three points. The Blues now need just seven more wins to secure the title.