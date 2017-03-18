(Video) Manuel Lanzini wipes Dimitri Payet from the West Ham faithful’s memories with stunning free-kick

Manuel Lanzini has just bagged an absolute beauty for West Ham against Leicester City.

The Hammers, who found themselves 2-0 down to the champions at home, needed a goal from somewhere – and they found one.

Lanzini had obviously been taking tips from Dimitri Payet in training during the Frenchman’s time at the club, because this one is straight out of Payet’s portfolio.

The Hammers’ little magician left Kasper Schmeichel motionless with an absolute stunner into the Dane’s top corner. What a goal.



Manuel Lanzini Fantastic Free Kick Goal vs… by wittyfu